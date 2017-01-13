Now Playing
Posted: January 13, 2017

Jimmy Fallon Coming Back To Orlando

Jimmy Fallon Coming Back To Orlando
Jimmy Fallon Coming Back To Orlando

So exciting! Jimmy Fallon has a ride opening at Universal and he’s coming for the opening, AND going to do his late night talk show from here also!

The ride opens April 6th, and he will be doing his show from Orlando April 3-6th.

Of course on a late night talk show means you also have celebrity guests, we don’t know yet who they will be that week, and they also haven’t released info on audience tickets yet.


