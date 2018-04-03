Now Playing
K92.3
Last Song Played
Orlando's Country
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
K92.3
Last Song Played
Orlando's Country

Posted: April 03, 2018

Jessie James Decker & Husband Welcome First Son Into The World

Comments

By MelissaOnK923

Ashley's All Access

Jessie James Decker and her NFL player husband, Eric, are the proud parents of a new baby boy! We have been waiting for what seems like forever to meet this little bundle of joy. The couple’s third child, Forrest Bradley Decker, came into the world on Saturday (3/31), weighing 9 lbs. Jessie James revealed the news on Monday afternoon (4/2), sharing a picture of her in the hospital bed snuggled with young Forrest Bradley. 

Instagram Photo

Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 

FOLLOW K92.3 ON:

K92.3 Photos!

 

© 2018 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2018 Rovi Corporation