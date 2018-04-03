Jessie James Decker & Husband Welcome First Son Into The World

By MelissaOnK923

Ashley's All Access

Jessie James Decker and her NFL player husband, Eric, are the proud parents of a new baby boy! We have been waiting for what seems like forever to meet this little bundle of joy. The couple’s third child, Forrest Bradley Decker, came into the world on Saturday (3/31), weighing 9 lbs. Jessie James revealed the news on Monday afternoon (4/2), sharing a picture of her in the hospital bed snuggled with young Forrest Bradley.

