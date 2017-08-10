By MelissaOnK923

Jessica Biel was a guest on Jimmy Fallon the other night and a lot of juicy stuff came to surface! Like she has admitted that she never had a crush on her husband Justin Timberlake when she was growing up which THE ENTIRE WORLD did at one point LOL. “I was such a theater nerd at that time that I literally wasn’t listening to either of those groups,” she wrote when asked during her recent Reddit AMA whether she was team Backstreet Boys or team ‘N Sync. “I was listening to soundtracks, like Rent and old 50’s/ 60’s music. I can be a little off on my timing. But if I had been cool, DUH, ‘N Sync all the way, baby!” Then after that Biel brought us something that all of America has been wanting to do the same thing about… joke about Timberlake’s bromance with Jimmy Fallon… “Oh no, I’m not jealous that every waking moment they can spend together they do,” she joked. “Oh no, I’m not jealous that they ride tandem bikes together. Oh no, I’m not jealous that they sing and rap together… OH NO, I’M NOT JEALOUS AT ALL!!!”