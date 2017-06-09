There has been a lot of media surrounding the instance where Jerry Seinfeld and Kesha met and there was an awkward interaction where he wouldn’t hug her. He has explained why he denied Kesha a hug. “I was right in the middle of an interview, it was a little off,” the comedian tells Extra. “When you get to be my age and you’ve done a couple things, you have your own reality, in my reality… I don’t hug a total stranger. I have to meet someone, say hello.” On Wednesday, Seinfeld found himself the subject of a viral clip–in which he adamantly denied Kesha a hug three times while on the red carpet at the David Lynch Foundation’s National Night of Laughter and Song. The comedian says that he and Kesha later talked about the interaction when they were off camera. “She was very nice about it, we laughed about it,” he notes.