Now Playing
K92.3
Last Song Played
Orlando's Country
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
K92.3
Last Song Played
Orlando's Country

Posted: June 09, 2017

Jerry Seinfeld Explains Why He Refused To Hug Kesha In Awkward Interacti

Comments

Related

View Larger
Jerry Seinfeld Explains Why He Refused To Hug Kesha In Awkward Interacti
View Larger
Jerry Seinfeld Explains Why He Refused To Hug Kesha In Awkward Interacti
View Larger
Jerry Seinfeld Explains Why He Refused To Hug Kesha In Awkward Interacti
View Larger
Jerry Seinfeld Explains Why He Refused To Hug Kesha In Awkward Interacti

By MelissaOnK923

K923 What's Hot

There has been a lot of media surrounding the instance where Jerry Seinfeld and Kesha met and there was an awkward interaction where he wouldn’t hug her. He has explained why he denied Kesha a hug. “I was right in the middle of an interview, it was a little off,” the comedian tells Extra. “When you get to be my age and you’ve done a couple things, you have your own reality, in my reality… I don’t hug a total stranger. I have to meet someone, say hello.” On Wednesday, Seinfeld found himself the subject of a viral clip–in which he adamantly denied Kesha a hug three times while on the red carpet at the David Lynch Foundation’s National Night of Laughter and Song. The comedian says that he and Kesha later talked about the interaction when they were off camera. “She was very nice about it, we laughed about it,” he notes.


Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 

K92.3 Photos!

FOLLOW K92.3 ON:

 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation