Posted: January 05, 2018

Jeopardy! Production On Hold While Alex Trebec Recovers From Brain Surgery

By MelissaOnK923

Production on  Jeopardy!  has been suspended while longtime host Alex Trebec recovers from brain surgery. The 77-year-old was admitted to L.A.’s Cedars-Sinai Medical Center on December 15 after experiencing complications from hitting his head in a bad fall. He was diagnosed with blood clots in the brain (a condition called subdural hematoma) and underwent surgery to have them removed the next day. In a video from his home, Trebek downplayed the operation as “a slight medical problem” and said he hoped to resume taping “very, very soon.” Because  Jeopardy!  is taped months in advance, there are still plenty of unaired episodes for viewers to watch. The only change in the show’s schedule will be a delay in the show’s annual college championship. We wish nothing but a speedy and uncomplicated recovery for one of our longtime favorite tv show hosts. 


