Posted: January 19, 2017

Jennifer Lopez Tries To Explain Her Relationship With Drake

Jennifer Lopez Tries To Explain Her Relationship With Drake
Jennifer Lopez Tries To Explain Her Relationship With Drake

Jennifer Lopez is not giving many details about her romance with Drake. “He just asked me to do a song with him and that’s what we’re doing,” she told Entertainment Tonight on Wednesday after being asked about the relationship. “We’ll see if it’s on his next album.” BUT, someone at E! News  did a little extra digging and reports that J-Lo and Drake enjoyed an intimate date at Catch L.A. restaurant in West Hollywood on Tuesday and that the two “are not seeing anyone else but each other.” Their insider even claims that Drake has met the singer’s 8-year-old twins Max and Emme. “He is not fazed by her having kids. He loves kids and is sweet with them,” the source dishes.


