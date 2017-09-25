Jennifer Lopez Donates $1 Million To Hurricane Relief In Puerto Rico

By MelissaOnK923

Puerto Rico got it bad when Hurricane Maria came through as a category 5 hurricane just a week after Hurricane Irma did the same thing. The island was left 100% without power and 90% without water. This hit home for Jennifer Lopez so she decided she is donating $1 million to Hurricane Maria relief efforts in Puerto Rico. The singer-actress made the announcement during a press conference in NYC on Sunday, alongside New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

She stated, “Alex Rodriguez and I are utilizing all of our resources and relationships in entertainment, sports, and business to garner support,” she said, referring to her boyfriend, whose family comes from the Dominican Republic. J-Lo, whose parents are Puerto Rican, also took to Instagram to urge her fans to help Hurricane Maria victims. Maria, which hit Puerto Rico last Wednesday, is the strongest hurricane to hit the island since 1932 and has killed at least 10 people.