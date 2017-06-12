Now Playing
Posted: June 12, 2017

Jennifer Lawrence Makes Emergency Landing After Private Plane Has Double-Engine Failure

Jennifer Lawrence Makes Emergency Landing After Private Plane Has Double-Engine Failure
Jennifer Lawrence Makes Emergency Landing After Private Plane Has Double-Engine Failure
Jennifer Lawrence Makes Emergency Landing After Private Plane Has Double-Engine Failure
Jennifer Lawrence Makes Emergency Landing After Private Plane Has Double-Engine Failure

By MelissaOnK923

K923 What's Hot

Talk about scary! Jennifer Lawrence had some people’s biggest fear come true the other day when her private plane was forced to make an emergency landing in Buffalo over the weekend after it had a double-engine failure. She was fortunately unharmed.

The “Hunger Games” actress was traveling from Louisville, Kentucky Saturday when one of the plane’s engines failed at 31,000 feet, her representative confirmed in a statement to TIME. As the pilots were navigating the plane to make an emergency landing in Buffalo, New York. the other engine failed. But despite the double-engine failure, the plane landed safely. The 26-year-old Academy Award winner was not hurt during the incident, nor were any members of the crew.

Lawrence, who was visiting family in Kentucky, was greeted by multiple emergency vehicles upon the plane’s landing in upstate New York.

Lawrence’s original destination was not immediately clear.


