Jason Aldean Writes Emotional Anniversary Message To Wife, Brittany

Jason and Brittany Aldean have certainly been through the wringer since they first met back in 2014. Many onlookers found it easy to doubt the love of the country music star and the former NBA dancer, criticizing their love story before it even had begun.

And perhaps some of that criticism was justified.

But just look at these two now. Despite the early challenges, and the constant whispers and the many who wondered if these two would even make it down the aisle, they are now happily celebrating three years of marriage.

And as far as we are concerned, that’s only possible as a result of a true, strong and undeniable love.

On the occasion of their March 21 anniversary, Jason headed to his socials to send along a romantic message to his love and the mother of his first son, Memphis.

“Happy Anniversary baby,” he wrote alongside a gorgeous black and white pic of the two kissing. “Three years in and we are stronger than ever. I love u to pieces.” He added the hashtag #bestfriend.

Brittany also headed to her socials to recognize the special day, sharing with fans some priceless pieces of video from their wedding day back in 2015. Click right on the gallery below to view all the pieces.

“I’m so glad to be here,” a wedding attendee can be heard saying in the background of the video. “These are two people who really found each other and I’m honored to be here and look over this wedding. You know, these are two people who wanted their relationship to be right.”

And that’s exactly what these two have done. Their relationship is right and beautiful. And those naysayers … well, they just belong in the rearview mirror now.

Jason feels the same way about his upcoming album, “Rearview Town,” due out April 13. “It’s about putting things behind you,” he said in a press release about the album. “Things that have held you down … and looking ahead. When you look at my career and the personal experiences I’ve gone through, it really seemed like a fitting title for this record, and it’s one of the best songs I’ve ever recorded.”

Congrats on the anniversary, you two.