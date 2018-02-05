Jason Aldean & Wife Go On “Wild Rid

By Rare Country:

Jason Aldean may have bragged about taking his girl for a ride on his tractor in his 2009 smash hit, “Big Green Tractor,” but it looks like the country crooner has now swapped out his powerful motor vehicle with large rear wheels for something just a little bit smaller.

A hilarious video posted to his wife Brittany’s Instagram page on Jan. 31 shows the cute couple doubled up on a Georgia logo-emblazoned scooter cooler.

That’s right, we said scooter cooler.

As you can see in the funny clip above, Brittany doesn’t seem super comfortable in the front of the beer cooer equipped with a motor, steering bar, brakes, wheels and even a backrest. Nonetheless, she offers up a playful grin and laughs while riding down what appears to be backstage hallways at a concert. Jason, clad in his trademark straw cowboy hat, takes the back seat of the equipment on wheels, but keeps his two hands on the handlebars as the pair takes a joyride.

“Savages,” Brittany simply captioned, alongside the video that received plenty of laughs.

“I’m not even going to lie, this is #couplesgoals ,” one person commented with an added emoji that revealed they got a kick out of the celebrity couple’s hilarious shenanigans.

Another person wrote, “This made me cry. Sooo damn funny!!! Made my day!! .”

“You guys are so great together!! That beautiful baby just tops it off,” another person added, referencing the couple’s baby son, Memphis.

Speaking of Memphis, the two-month-old didn’t get to take part in the spontaneous cooler ride. In fact, Brittany and Jason’s goofy backstage ride took place before their child’s birth. However, Brittany, who has been sharing lots of pictures of the couple’s tiny bundle in his earliest days, followed the video up with yet another adorable baby snap.

“Mama’s cheeky boy ,” she wrote, alongside an adorable Instagram photo that shows her planting a big smooch on the side of her wee one’s head.

And, can you believe how fast Memphis is growing? Every day he’s looking more and more like his daddy. Yep, he’s going to break a lot of hearts someday!

Brittany recently revealed that having a baby in the winter is tough, as she hasn’t been able to go out anywhere with her child in tow. As it turns out though, she and the hub’s have now planned a trip together to a warmer destination.

“Beach Trip Booked!! Y’all get ready,” she captioned on Instagram, alongside a throwback shot of her and Jason at the beach. “Mama is ready for this!! ,” she added.

Brittany also tagged DJ/remixer/ producer Dee Jay Silver and his wife Jenna in the post, so we can only imagine that this future couples trip will be a lot of fun. Perhaps they’ll have to travel on something a little bit larger than the beer cooler!