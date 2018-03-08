Now Playing
Posted: March 08, 2018

Jason Aldean & The Guys Of Duck Commander Put Rat In Luke Bryan’s Backpack

By MelissaOnK923

Ashley's All Access

Luke Bryan gets an interesting surprise during an episode of Duck Commander where Jason Aldean and the guys of the show decided to prank Luke Bryan by putting a rat in his backpack while they are int the stand, hunting, and they ask him to “get something out of the backpack” just to find that the rat is in one of the pockets. He freaks out at first but then tries to befriend the rat… The rat did not feel the same way about Luke Bryan. The rat ended up biting him and peeing on him. Luke continued to say “Im going to kill all of you.” Watch it for yourself…

