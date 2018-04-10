Jason Aldean Talks About His Thoughts On Gun Control

By MelissaOnK923

Ashley's All Access

You can imagine that Jason Aldean has a very strong opinion when it comes to guns after witnessing several of his fans being killed during the shooting at Las Vegas’ Route 91 Harvest Festival last year. He admits that “it’s too easy to get guns” in the United States. “When you can walk in somewhere and you can get one in five minutes, do a background check that takes five minutes, like how in-depth is that background check? Those are the issues I have,” Aldean tells the AP. “It’s not necessarily the guns themselves or that I don’t think people should have guns. I have a lot of them.” The singer goes on to say, however, that talking about guns is “a no-win situation,” adding, “I think no matter what you say, whether you’re for gun control or not, I mean, you’re setting yourself up to be crucified in the public eye or in the media.”