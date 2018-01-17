Now Playing
Posted: January 17, 2018

Jason Aldean Shares The “Not So Pretty” Side Of Parenting

By MelissaOnK923

Ashley's All Access

Jason Aldean has been a dad for quite a few years now as he has two teenage daughters. But he and his wife Brittany just had their first child which was a little boy, Memphis. If you follow Brittany on Instagram she posts almost daily, adorable pictures of baby Memphis. Like this…

Instagram Photo

One thing that she doesn’t show is pictures of Memphis on his bad days. Jason Aldean calls her out by posting a photo of his son when he is NOT in a good mood and captions it “ @brittanyaldean  is always posting pics of Memphis that are good, But this is actually the stuff she doesnt post.  #reallife   #hangry” oh man… the joys of a newborn. So bittersweet. More sweet than bitter but you get the idea.

Instagram Photo

