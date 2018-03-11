Jason Aldean Rocks 80’s Attire For Father-Daughter Dance

By MelissaOnK923

Ashley's All Access

Saturday night was no normal night in the Aldean household… Jason took his daughter, Kendyl, to a father-daughter dance and the theme was the 80’s! His daughter definitely wasn’t alive in the 80’s but I bet Jason Aldean remembers them from his childhood. He was born in 1977 so he lived through the whole decade. He dressed from head to toe in 80’s gear. From, what looks like, sweatpants or leather pants to an 80’s running jacket and a thriller shirt. His daughter, looking so cute, dressed in green leggings, a purple tutu, some fishnet arm warmers, bright jewelry and green bow headband. They took a photo outside their house before the dance with son, Memphis and he doesn’t look very amused. LOL He captioned his Instagram photo with “80’s themed father daughter dance tonite….. Me and Kendyl bout to crush it! ”