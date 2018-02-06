Now Playing
Posted: February 06, 2018

Jason Aldean Finds “Inappropriate” Snack In Superbowl Food

By MelissaOnK923

Ashley's All Access

By Rare Country:

Super Bowl Sunday is one of the biggest days of the year. But it’s not just for football fans. In fact, many Americans look forward to the halftime show, the 30-second television advertisements and even the delicious food on game day!

Speaking of food, according to ufcw.org, the Super Bowl is the second largest day of the year for food consumption after Thanksgiving. So, you can expect that even country stars are getting their hands on the snacks during the NFL Championship, including Jason Aldean.

It appears as though Jason, who is an avid football fan, tuned into watch the New England Patriots take on the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LII from the comfort of his own home with a few friends. But, when he grabbed for the Cheetos bag, his attention was diverted away from the game thanks to a rather unusual looking cheese-flavored puff.

Jason posted the unusual-looking Cheeto on his Instagram account, and included the caption, “Does this cheeto make my hand look big??? 😳 @Cheetos”

Instagram Photo

As you can see in the photo above, the orange-colored snack item resembles is a bit phallic-shaped.

Needless to say, many of Jason’s fans and followers couldn’t help but giggle over the photo and his caption.

“I would have to keep this Cheeto and bring it out at a drunk party,” one person wrote.

“That would have made a great Super Bowl commercial,” another fan added.

“Haha that’s funny,” a third follower wrote. “That’s something that would happen to me 🤪.”

While most fans couldn’t help but laugh over Jason’s surprising find, a few others seemed downright disturbed.

“That’s disturbing 😐😲and don’t eat that😖,” one person wrote. “@jasonaldean I don’t think I could eat that. 😳,” another person added. A third person wrote, “You know what that looks like and it’s weird. Cheetos need to inspect those before being packaged.”

Cheetos aside, Jason also took a moment to applaud Justin Timberlake for his spectacular halftime performance.

Instagram Photo

“Classy and well done @justintimberlake. Great job man,” Jason captioned a video featuring the pop star taking selfies in the audience.

Jason, of course, wasn’t the only star to watch the Super Bowl on Feb. 4. As previously reported, Kelsea Ballerini and her husband Morgan Evans, Maren Morris and fiancé Ryan Hurd, and Blake Shelton and girlfriend Gwen Stefani were just some of the stars in attendance at the game in Minneapolis.

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 

K92.3 Photos!

