Jason Aldean Exhibit to Open at Country Music Hall of Fame

By AJ Maguire

Jason Aldean’s 2017 is getting off to a great start, as the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum has just announced that the singer will receive his own exhibit at the Nashville institution come May. “I am extremely honored to be invited to have an exhibit at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum,“ Aldean says in a statement. “That building is filled with the artists who helped create and shape country music, so to be a part of that legacy is something I am very proud of.“ The showcase, opening May 26, will feature Aldean memorabilia that a Hall of Fame archivist has personally pulled from Aldean’s Music City home. The Hall of Fame plans to reveal all of its 2017 exhibits this week in a series of announcements on social media.

