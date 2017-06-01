Now Playing
Posted: June 01, 2017

Jason Aldean, Darius Rucker & More to Honor Gregg Allman at CMTs

Jason Aldean, Darius Rucker & More to Honor Gregg Allman at CMTs
Jason Aldean, Darius Rucker & More to Honor Gregg Allman at CMTs
Jason Aldean, Darius Rucker & More to Honor Gregg Allman at CMTs
Jason Aldean, Darius Rucker & More to Honor Gregg Allman at CMTs

By AJ Maguire

K923 What's Hot

The 2017 CMT Awards will include an all-star tribute to Gregg Allman after the southern-rock legend died on May 27 at the age of 69. Darius Rucker, Jason Aldean and Charles Kelley have just been named to the lineup for the special performance, with more artists expected to be added soon. “Gregg Allman and The Allman Brothers Band helped create the bedrock foundation of modern southern music,“ CMT president Brian Philips said in a statement. “This tribute will celebrate Gregg Allman’s soul, charisma and enduring artistry. ’The Road Goes on Forever,’ indeed.“ The 2017 CMT Awards will air live on June 7 starting at 8 p.m. ET.

CMT Music Awards 2017: Gregg Allman Tribute to Include Jason Aldean & More | Billboard: http://www.billboard.com/articles/columns/country/7816554/cmt-music-awards-2017-gregg-allman-tribute-jason-aldean-darius-rucker-charles-kelley


