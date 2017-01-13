Now Playing
Posted: January 13, 2017

Jason Aldean Announces 2017 Tour With Chris Young & Kane Brown

Jason Aldean Announces 2017 Tour With Chris Young & Kane Brown
Jason Aldean Announces 2017 Tour With Chris Young & Kane Brown

By AJ Maguire

 

Jason Aldean will hit the road later this year with Chris Young, Dee Jay Silver and Kane Brown on his They Don’t Know tour, which kicks off on April 27 in Toledo, Ohio. The 33-city trek will make stops in such places as Cleveland, Chicago, Toronto, Indianapolis, St. Louis, Tampa, Denver, and L.A. “It only takes a couple weeks off the road before I get that itch, and I’m already feeling it,“ Aldean said in a statement. We’re going to spend some time switching the production up to be bigger and louder than anything we’ve ever done.“ Tickets go on sale beginning January 20.

 

Jason Aldean to Hit the Road with Chris Young and Kane Brown: http://nashvillegab.com/2017/01/jason-aldean-chris-young-kane-brown-tour.html

Jason Aldean Launches 33-City ‘They Don’t Know’ Tour in April : MusicRow – Nashville’s Music Industry Publication – News, Songs From Music City: https://www.musicrow.com/2017/01/jason-aldean-launches-33-city-they-dont-know-tour-in-april/


