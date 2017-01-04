Now Playing
Posted: January 04, 2017

Janet Jackson Welcomes Her New Baby Boy

Janet Jackson Welcomes Her New Baby Boy
Janet Jackson Welcomes Her New Baby Boy

Janet Jackson finally welcomes her very  first child into the world! Her son was born Tuesday afternoon and “Janet Jackson and her husband Wissam Al Mana are thrilled to welcome their new son Eissa Al Mana into the world,” a rep for Jackson confirmed to People  on Tuesday. Janet Jackson, 50- years- old, had a“stress-free healthy delivery and is resting comfortably.” She married her hubby, Qatari businessman Al Mana in 2012, and the two confirmed she was pregnant in May when she postponed the second leg of her Unbreakable World Tour. She also exclusively debuted her baby bump on the cover of People in October.

 


