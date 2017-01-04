Janet Jackson Welcomes Her New Baby Boy

Janet Jackson finally welcomes her very first child into the world! Her son was born Tuesday afternoon and “Janet Jackson and her husband Wissam Al Mana are thrilled to welcome their new son Eissa Al Mana into the world,” a rep for Jackson confirmed to People on Tuesday. Janet Jackson, 50- years- old, had a“stress-free healthy delivery and is resting comfortably.” She married her hubby, Qatari businessman Al Mana in 2012, and the two confirmed she was pregnant in May when she postponed the second leg of her Unbreakable World Tour. She also exclusively debuted her baby bump on the cover of People in October.