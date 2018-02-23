Jana Kramer Shares Heartwarming Daddy Daughter Moment On Instagram

We’ve all heard the expressions “mama’s boy” and “daddy’s girl,” but the reasons those terms exist is because those relationships do. We’re sure that there are intricate psychological reasons to explain those mother/son and father/daughter relationships, but does it matter? They aren’t just precious to those parents and their offspring, they’re pretty adorable to us, too. Especially when those children are little, like Jana Kramer and Michael Caussin’s daughter, Jolie Rae.

Jana shared a video clip on her Instagram page, and it appears that mother and daughter had been enjoying the beautiful weather by taking a little walk. Now, we aren’t sure if Michael had been away for a couple of weeks, days or hours, or if he had merely stayed home while his little ladies took their stroll, but when Jolie spots Daddy down the sidewalk, it is like it has been years since she has seen him.

The toddler takes off running on her tiny legs, ponytail bouncing, screaming “Daddy, Daddy,” before throwing her arms into the air where Michael scoops her up and swings her around.

Jana writes, “My heart can’t handle this. #daddydaughterlove”

In all honesty, our hearts can’t handle it either.

Country music is full of amazing parents, and Jana and Michael are among them. Their commitment to raising and co-parenting their beautiful little girl superseded marital issues that they had just a short time ago when they separated in 2016.

But their commitment isn’t just to Jolie Rae, it was also to each other and the wedding vows they shared in 2015. Jana, who is quite honest on social media, sometimes asking other moms for advice about raising her daughter, appearing sans make-up or glam and sharing the heartbreaking news of a miscarriage last year, has been equally up front regarding her relationship with Michael. She told “People” that the couple is “actively working on their relationship” and that “It’s day by day.”

And, really, is that so different from most other married couples?

Jana and Michael did renew their vows in December, and in another incredibly honest post, Jana wrote, “2017 … you broke my heart, you broke me down, you made me question everything, but damn did you make me strong. You taught me patience, you taught me family was everything. You made me believe not only in myself but the power of forgiveness. You turned me into the women I always wanted to be.” She also said, “Here’s to always believing in love and fighting for it.”

And in a newer post, Jana shared an updated picture of the gorgeous couple and said, simply, “Dare to love.”

Our props to this real-life couple who show us what “for better or worse” really means