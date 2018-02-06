Jamie Lynn Spears Reflects On Daughters Accident One Year Ago

By MelissaOnK923

Today, Jamie Lynn Spears daughter, Maddie, is completely recovered and doing well but this time last year, that wasn’t the case. She had overturned in an ATV causing her head to get stuck underwater for an extended amount of time. No matter how hard they tried to turn over the ATV, they had to wait for backup which was over 2 minutes later. Maddie was unresponsive when they airlifted her to the hospital where they stabilized her and she recovered.

Yesterday, Jamie Lynn Spears reflected on where they are today vs where they were one year ago and Thanked God that her daughter is here today. She took to Instagram with a photo from last year of her and Maddie in the hospital and captioned it, “1 year Miracle Anniversary… THANK YALL for your prayers during that time, and THANK YOU GOD for my beautiful family ”