Posted: March 15, 2018

Jake Owen Spends Daddy-Daughter Day with Pearl at School

By AshleyK923

Ashley's All Access

We’ve seen posts in the past from Jake about a song he wrote about being a single father, how hard it can be when you miss your child, etc. Pearl spends her time between her mom Lacey in south Florida, and of course dad Jake, who lives in Nashville.

But this week, Jake got to spend a special day with Pearl at her school – Jake made it to Daddy-Daughter day at her school where they had donuts and he said, “It was pretty awesome looking around at all the other Dads…being Dads.”

