Jake Owen Participates In Golf Tournament With Huge Celebrity Partners

By MelissaOnK923

Ashley's All Access

Over the weekend, Jake Owen partnered with champion golfer Jordan Spieth at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am tournament for the fourth year in a row. Adding to the excitement, the two also had golfer Dustin Johnson and hockey legend Wayne Gretzky in their pairing as they hit the famous links in California. While Jake says it was exciting to walk around the golf course with those three guys, the real highlight was having his dad as his caddie for the tournament.

Some of the other country stars who took part in the annual event were Charles Kelley, Toby Keith, Joe Don Rooney and Darius Rucker.

