Now Playing
K92.3
Last Song Played
Orlando's Country
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
K92.3
Last Song Played
Orlando's Country

Posted: February 13, 2018

Jake Owen Participates In Golf Tournament With Huge Celebrity Partners

Comments

Related

View Larger
Jake Owen Participates In Golf Tournament With Huge Celebrity Partners
View Larger
Jake Owen Participates In Golf Tournament With Huge Celebrity Partners
View Larger
Jake Owen Participates In Golf Tournament With Huge Celebrity Partners
View Larger
Jake Owen Participates In Golf Tournament With Huge Celebrity Partners
View Larger
Jake Owen Participates In Golf Tournament With Huge Celebrity Partners

By MelissaOnK923

Ashley's All Access

Over the weekend, Jake Owen partnered with champion golfer Jordan Spieth at the AT&amp;T Pebble Beach Pro-Am tournament for the fourth year in a row. Adding to the excitement, the two also had golfer Dustin Johnson and hockey legend Wayne Gretzky in their pairing as they hit the famous links in California. While Jake says it was exciting to walk around the golf course with those three guys, the real highlight was having his dad as his caddie for the tournament.

Some of the other country stars who took part in the annual event were Charles Kelley, Toby Keith, Joe Don Rooney and Darius Rucker.

jakee jakeee darius toby <> on February 9, 2018 in Pebble Beach, California.","orientation":"0"}" data-image-title="&lt;&gt; on February 9, 2018 in Pebble Beach, California." data-image-description="" data-medium-file="https://cmgwwkalowdownfromtwangtown.files.wordpress.com/2018/02/charles.jpg?w=640?w=300" data-large-file="https://cmgwwkalowdownfromtwangtown.files.wordpress.com/2018/02/charles.jpg?w=640?w=640" class="alignnone size-full wp-image-15495" src="https://cmgwwkalowdownfromtwangtown.files.wordpress.com/2018/02/charles.jpg?w=640" alt="&lt;&gt; on February 9, 2018 in Pebble Beach, California." srcset="https://cmgwwkalowdownfromtwangtown.files.wordpress.com/2018/02/charles.jpg?w=640 640w, https://cmgwwkalowdownfromtwangtown.files.wordpress.com/2018/02/charles.jpg?w=150 150w, https://cmgwwkalowdownfromtwangtown.files.wordpress.com/2018/02/charles.jpg?w=300 300w, https://cmgwwkalowdownfromtwangtown.files.wordpress.com/2018/02/charles.jpg?w=768 768w, https://cmgwwkalowdownfromtwangtown.files.wordpress.com/2018/02/charles.jpg 1024w" sizes="(max-width: 640px) 100vw, 640px" />

Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 

K92.3 Photos!

FOLLOW K92.3 ON:

 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation