Jake Owen & Daughter Pearl Welcome New Pup

By AJ Maguire

Jake Owen revealed this week that he and daughter Pearl have adopted a new puppy. “Pearl and I picked up our new addition to the family today,” Owen recently shared on Instagram alongside a photo in which he poses with his arms wrapped around his daughter and their furry friend . “A beautiful 3 [month] old German Shepherd. Still working on a good name… any suggestions?”

