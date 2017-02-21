Now Playing
Posted: February 21, 2017

Jake Owen & Daughter Pearl Welcome New Pup

Jake Owen & Daughter Pearl Welcome New Pup
Jake Owen & Daughter Pearl Welcome New Pup

By AJ Maguire

 

Jake Owen revealed this week that he and daughter Pearl have adopted a new puppy. “Pearl and I picked up our new addition to the family today,” Owen recently shared on Instagram alongside a photo in which he poses with his arms wrapped around his daughter and their furry friend . “A beautiful 3 [month] old German Shepherd. Still working on a good name… any suggestions?”

Jake Owen and Daughter Pearl Welcome New Family Addition: http://tasteofcountry.com/jake-owen-daughter-new-dog/


