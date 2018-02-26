Now Playing
Posted: February 26, 2018

Jake Owen Announces New Music and “Life’s Whatcha Make It” Tour

Jake Owen Announces New Music and “Life’s Whatcha Make It” Tour

2018 is shaping up to be a big year for  Jake Owen. The singer has announced his upcoming Life’s Whatcha Make It Tour, and revealed when fans will hear new music.

This isn’t like a normal tour either because the Life’s Watcha Make It tour sees Owen performing in baseball stadiums across the country, including AT&amp;T Field in Chattanooga, Tenn., Dickey-Stephens Park in Little Rock, Ark., Regions Field in Birmingham and more. Owen will bring  Chris Janson and newcomer  Jordan Davis along as support acts.

Owen’s Life’s Whatcha Make It Tour kicks off May 18 in Tennessee and continues through the fall before ending on Sept. 22.

“I really do believe that life’s whatcha make it. If you wake up feeling positive, there’s a pretty good chance that you’ll see things throughout the day in a positive light,” Owen says in a press release. “I think concerts are like that: it’s what you make it. People show up to have a good time and the artists on stage feel that too. A lot of my songs over the years have pointed to that idea.”

Tickets for the Life’s Whatcha Make It Tour go on sale March 2 at 10AM local time.

Jake Owen’s Life’s Whatcha Make It Tour Dates:

May 18 — Chattanooga, Tenn. @ AT&amp;T Field
May 19 —  Augusta, Ga. @ SRP Park
June 2 — Erie, Pa. @ UPMC Park
June 3 — Vienna, Va. @ Wolf Trap – Filene Center^
June 15 — Jackson, Tenn. @ Ballpark at Jackson
June 16 — Little Rock, Ark. @ Dickey-Stephens Park
June 30 — Bowling Green, Ky. @ Bowling Green Park
July 6 — Naperville, Ill. @ Ribfest^
July 7 — South Bend, Ind. @ Four Winds Field*
Aug. 4 — Washington, Mo. @ Washington Town &amp; Country Fair
Aug. 9 — Ft. Wayne, Ind. @ Parkview Field
Aug. 18 — Berea, Ohio @ WGAR Country Jam*^
Aug. 24 — Glen Allen, Va. @ Innsbrook After Hours
Aug. 25 — Kannapolis, NC.. @ Intimidators Stadium
Aug. 30 — Birmingham, Ala. @ Regions Field
Aug. 31 — Montgomery, Ala. @ Riverwalk Stadium
Sept. 7 — Champaign, Ill. @ State Farm Center*~
Sept. 14 — Sacramento, Calif. @ Raley Field*
Sept. 15 — Fresno, Calif. @ Chukchansi Park*
Sept. 21 — Colorado Springs, Colo. @ Security Service Field
Sept. 22 — Ogden, Utah @ Lindquist Field

*Does not include Chris Janson
^ Tickets already on sale
~ Tickets on sale Friday, March 30

Jake Owen was at the K92.3 All Star Jam back in August of 2017 as the headliner.

jakee.png

