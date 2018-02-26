Jake Owen Announces New Music and “Life’s Whatcha Make It” Tour

By MelissaOnK923

2018 is shaping up to be a big year for Jake Owen. The singer has announced his upcoming Life’s Whatcha Make It Tour, and revealed when fans will hear new music.

This isn’t like a normal tour either because the Life’s Watcha Make It tour sees Owen performing in baseball stadiums across the country, including AT&T Field in Chattanooga, Tenn., Dickey-Stephens Park in Little Rock, Ark., Regions Field in Birmingham and more. Owen will bring Chris Janson and newcomer Jordan Davis along as support acts.

Owen’s Life’s Whatcha Make It Tour kicks off May 18 in Tennessee and continues through the fall before ending on Sept. 22.

“I really do believe that life’s whatcha make it. If you wake up feeling positive, there’s a pretty good chance that you’ll see things throughout the day in a positive light,” Owen says in a press release. “I think concerts are like that: it’s what you make it. People show up to have a good time and the artists on stage feel that too. A lot of my songs over the years have pointed to that idea.”

Tickets for the Life’s Whatcha Make It Tour go on sale March 2 at 10AM local time.

Jake Owen’s Life’s Whatcha Make It Tour Dates:

May 18 — Chattanooga, Tenn. @ AT&T Field

May 19 — Augusta, Ga. @ SRP Park

June 2 — Erie, Pa. @ UPMC Park

June 3 — Vienna, Va. @ Wolf Trap – Filene Center^

June 15 — Jackson, Tenn. @ Ballpark at Jackson

June 16 — Little Rock, Ark. @ Dickey-Stephens Park

June 30 — Bowling Green, Ky. @ Bowling Green Park

July 6 — Naperville, Ill. @ Ribfest^

July 7 — South Bend, Ind. @ Four Winds Field*

Aug. 4 — Washington, Mo. @ Washington Town & Country Fair

Aug. 9 — Ft. Wayne, Ind. @ Parkview Field

Aug. 18 — Berea, Ohio @ WGAR Country Jam*^

Aug. 24 — Glen Allen, Va. @ Innsbrook After Hours

Aug. 25 — Kannapolis, NC.. @ Intimidators Stadium

Aug. 30 — Birmingham, Ala. @ Regions Field

Aug. 31 — Montgomery, Ala. @ Riverwalk Stadium

Sept. 7 — Champaign, Ill. @ State Farm Center*~

Sept. 14 — Sacramento, Calif. @ Raley Field*

Sept. 15 — Fresno, Calif. @ Chukchansi Park*

Sept. 21 — Colorado Springs, Colo. @ Security Service Field

Sept. 22 — Ogden, Utah @ Lindquist Field

*Does not include Chris Janson

^ Tickets already on sale

~ Tickets on sale Friday, March 30

Jake Owen was at the K92.3 All Star Jam back in August of 2017 as the headliner.