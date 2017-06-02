Its Happening… Sharknado 5 Is Coming Soon

Syfy has announced that Sharknado 5: Global Warming will premiere on August 6 and feature a slew of bizarre cameos, and the best part is they have Fabio as the Pope. (This is not a joke LOL) After 4 of these movies, number 5 will star Fin (Ian Ziering) and April (Tara Reid) following a traveling sharknado around the world after their son gets trapped in it. During this treacherous journey, they enlist the help of several royals, scholars and Olympics. Sounds interesting… Here is the full list of celebrity appearances you can expect in Sharknado 5:

o Fabio as the Pope

o Chris Kattan as the Prime Minister of England

o Olivia Newton-John and her daughter Chloe Lattanzi as two brilliant scientists who will help defend Australia from the sharks

o Charo as the Queen of England

o Tony Hawk as a masterful weapons operative strategist

o Clay Aiken as Llewelyn, a cutting edge tech genius

o Bret Michaels as a visiting artist who gets trapped in the storm

o Margaret Cho as a fussy bride whose honeymoon is ruined by the sharks

o Gilbert Gottfried as Ron McDonald, storm chaser T

o Al Roker, Kathie Lee Gifford and Hoda Kotb as themselves

o Olympians Greg Louganis and Tom Daley as a high-end art thief and himself, respectively

o Olympic freeskiing medalist Gus Kenworthy and NBC News investigative correspondent Jeff Rossen as themselves

o Real Housewives of Atlanta star Porsha Williams as Andromeda, an archeologist and member of the elite “Sharknado Sisterhood”

o Tiffany “New York” Pollard as a Brazilian black market artifacts dealer

o Cat Greenleaf and Dan Fogler as themselves

o Ross Mullan, Game of Thrones‘ White Walker, as Dr. Wobbegon, a scientist who has made breakthroughs in meteorological studies to track Sharknado storms