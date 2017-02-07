Talk about starting her performance off with a bang… Lady Gaga started the Super Bowl halftime show by singing verses from “God Bless America” and “This Land Is Your Land” surrounded by drones on the ROOF of Houston’s NRG Stadium.

And then it LOOKED like she JUMPED down from hundreds of feet in the air . . . suspended by only a few cables. But she definitely used some Hollywood magic in that stunt.

As it turns out, the part where she’s on the roof was pre-taped . . . and during the intro, she was actually suspended, in the dark, about halfway between the roof and the stage, which is still really high up. Then, after she was shown jumping, a spotlight picked her up where she was suspended, and followed her down.

Someone involved in the production says they HAD to do it that way . . . because there were too many logistical issues, like weather, to do the entire jump live. The person also said, quote, “[We] felt this would be best to be filmed. [She] WAS on the roof when this was filmed, and from a logistics and creative perspective, it’s a bit hard for her to go from the roof all the way down to the floor of the stadium.”