Posted: February 21, 2017

Hoda Kotb Adopts Baby Girl, Haley Rose

Comments

Hoda Kotb Adopts Baby Girl, Haley Rose
Hoda Kotb Adopts Baby Girl, Haley Rose

Awwww, this is precious! I love Kathie Lee & Hoda, and I’m so happy for Hoda being able to adopt a baby girl – something she’s always been very passionate about is kids, but never had any of her own.

The news was announced this morning on the Today Show with this adorable photo:

Congratulations to Hoda! She’s going to be the best mommy to Haley Rose.

Today Show

Today Show


