Now Playing
K92.3
Last Song Played
Orlando's Country
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
K92.3
Last Song Played
Orlando's Country

Posted: September 29, 2017

“Hocus Pocus” Remake Is In The Works With The Disney Channel

Comments

Related

View Larger
“Hocus Pocus” Remake Is In The Works With The Disney Channel

By MelissaOnK923

K923 What's Hot

This is huge. Hocup Pocus is a staple to the halloween holiday. It’s THE halloween movie! And now the Disney Channel is going to be  developing a remake of the 1993 movie.  It’s going to be a “re-imagining” with a new cast,  There’s no word if the original stars, Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy, will be involved in any way.  
There aren’t really any other details.  Reports say the remake is “in the early stages,” so it won’t be ready to air anytime soon.   
Two years ago, Bette said she didn’t think they’d ever get a sequel off the ground.  Quote, “After all these years and all the fan demand, I do believe I can stand and firmly say an unequivocal no.”
pocus

Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 

K92.3 Photos!

FOLLOW K92.3 ON:

 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation