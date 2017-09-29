“Hocus Pocus” Remake Is In The Works With The Disney Channel

By MelissaOnK923

K923 What's Hot

This is huge. Hocup Pocus is a staple to the halloween holiday. It’s THE halloween movie! And now the Disney Channel is going to be developing a remake of the 1993 movie. It’s going to be a “re-imagining” with a new cast, There’s no word if the original stars, Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy, will be involved in any way.

There aren’t really any other details. Reports say the remake is “in the early stages,” so it won’t be ready to air anytime soon.