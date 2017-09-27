Now Playing
K92.3
Last Song Played
Orlando's Country
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
K92.3
Last Song Played
Orlando's Country

Posted: September 27, 2017

Hip Hop Artist Pitbull Uses Huge Resource To Help Cancer Patients In Pueto Rico Receive Treatment

Comments

Related

View Larger
Hip Hop Artist Pitbull Uses Huge Resource To Help Cancer Patients In Pueto Rico Receive Treatment

By MelissaOnK923

K923 What's Hot

Another hurricane, another artists in the music industry stepping up to help! Kenny Chesney was a huge help during Irma for all of the people in the Virgin Islands an in St. John. Now for Hurricane Maria, we have Hip Hop artists Pitbull who has recently sent his private plane to Puerto Rico so that cancer patients stranded there after Hurricane Maria could be brought to the U.S. for treatment. Puerto Rico Congresswoman Jenniffer González thanked the singer for his generosity on Tuesday. “Thank you @pitbull for lending your private plane to move cancer patients from PR to USA so that they can get chemo,” she tweeted. Pitbull tells the  New York Daily News  that the gesture was the least he could do. “Thank God we’re blessed to help. Just doing my part,” he said. 

pitbulll


Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 

K92.3 Photos!

FOLLOW K92.3 ON:

 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation