Another hurricane, another artists in the music industry stepping up to help! Kenny Chesney was a huge help during Irma for all of the people in the Virgin Islands an in St. John. Now for Hurricane Maria, we have Hip Hop artists Pitbull who has recently sent his private plane to Puerto Rico so that cancer patients stranded there after Hurricane Maria could be brought to the U.S. for treatment. Puerto Rico Congresswoman Jenniffer González thanked the singer for his generosity on Tuesday. “Thank you @pitbull for lending your private plane to move cancer patients from PR to USA so that they can get chemo,” she tweeted. Pitbull tells the New York Daily News that the gesture was the least he could do. “Thank God we’re blessed to help. Just doing my part,” he said.