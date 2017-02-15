Now Playing
Posted: February 15, 2017

Hint to K92.3’s Megaticket Minute Questions!

Comments

We kicked off the K92.3 Megaticket Minute on Monday 2/13 – you have to answer ALL 10 questions correctly in 60 seconds to score tickets to ALL six shows in Tampa this summer for the megaticket – Dierks Bentley, Brantley Gilbert, Lady Antebellum, FGL, Brad Paisley and one superstar to be announced!

As of Wednesday 2/15 at 9AM with Obie & Ashley, we only got to question #4, so we figured we’d give you a little help! Here’s the answers to the first 3 questions:

1.) Which Megaticket star sings about having a little mud on the tires? Brad Paisley

2.) What is the name of the Amphitheatre in Tampa where all 6 concerts will happen? Mid Florida Credit Union Amphitheatre

3.) What interstate freeway will you take from Orlando to get to Tampa? I-4

 


