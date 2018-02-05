Hillary Scott Shares First Photo Of Twin Daughters

By MelissaOnK923

It hasn’t been long since Hillary Scott’s family went from a family of 3 to a family of 5. She had twin girls last week and she finally has shared a photo of the two little precious babies on social media for all her fans to see. They are perfect!

She named them Betsey Mac and Emory JoAnn and captioned her Instagram post with “Our identical little ladies Betsy Mack and Emory JoAnn were born January 29th around 2am, 5.5lbs each and 17 inches long. Their Daddy took this picture when they were two days old napping on Mama. Their favorite place to be, other than on me, is nose to nose and cheek to cheek. Big Sister Eisele’s heart is full of love for her sisters and she is already such an incredible little helper. One week in and we are definitely seeing double!

Double the blessing,

double the tired

double the laundry, but

double the love! ~Tyrrell Party of Five



