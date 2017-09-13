Now Playing
Hurricane Irma

Central Florida Remains Plagued With Power Outages

Posted: September 13, 2017

Here’s where to get free bottled water Wednesday in Central Florida

By AJ Maguire

K923 What's Hot

The Florida Army National Guard will distribute one free case of bottled water per vehicle at the following four locations. Distribution will last through 7 p.m. Wednesday and continue from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday until all the cases have been given out.

• City of Cape Canaveral
8550 Astronaut Blvd. (northbound lane)
Cape Canaveral, FL 32920

• City of Cocoa
801 Dixon Blvd. (enter through southbound lane of U.S. 1)
Cocoa, FL 32922

• Cocoa Beach
1500 Minuteman Blvd. (Minuteman Causeway at Highway A1A)
Cocoa Beach, FL 32932

• Merritt Square Mall
777 East Merritt Island Causeway (Use south entrance off Fortenberry Road)
Merritt Island, FL 32952

Polk County

Davenport

7-Eleven will donate free bagged ice while supplies last.
7525 Osceola Polk Line Road
Davenport, FL 33896

 

Seminole County

People can donate their unused hurricane non-perishables to the Seminole County School District  food pantries listed here or call 407-320-0413.

 

People can also  make monetary donations here.

Longwood

7-Eleven will donate free bottled water while supplies last.
2040 West Highway 434
Longwood, FL 32779

Volusia County

DeLand

The First Assembly of DeLand will distribute free food and water from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Volusia County residents will be given a case of bottled water and a case of ready-to-eat meals. Distribution will continue at 11 a.m. Thursday and Friday if supplies last.

551 S. Kepler Road
DeLand, FL 32724

Source WFTV

by:  Jason Kelly Updated: 


