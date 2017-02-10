Now Playing
Posted: February 10, 2017

Have you secretly dated a coworker? Odds are, you aren't alone!

Posted: February 10, 2017
Have you secretly dated a coworker? Odds are, you aren’t alone!

If you have ever dated a coworker secretly, odds are your cubical partner is doing the same thing with someone else in the building. According to a new survey, 41% of us have dated a co-worker . . . 38% had to keep it a secret . . . 30% of those relationships eventually led to marriage . . . and 7% of us would CURRENTLY like to date someone we work with.  So if you’re alone for Valentine’s Day, you’re odds are looking pretty good that the person you could possibly end up marrying is in the break room chowing down on their turkey sandwich.

Here are five more stats from the survey . . .

  1. 29% of people who’ve dated a co-worker said it was someone in a higher position at the company. 15% dated their boss, meaning their immediate supervisor.
  2. 19% of office romances involved at least one person who was married at the time.
  3. 38% of people who’ve dated a co-worker said they had to keep it a secret.
  4. An impressive 30% of office romances led to marriage. And only 5% of people who’ve dated someone at work ended up leaving their job because of it.
  5. 7% of people in the survey said there’s CURRENTLY someone in their office they’d like to date.

