Have you secretly dated a coworker? Odds are, you aren’t alone!

If you have ever dated a coworker secretly, odds are your cubical partner is doing the same thing with someone else in the building. According to a new survey, 41% of us have dated a co-worker . . . 38% had to keep it a secret . . . 30% of those relationships eventually led to marriage . . . and 7% of us would CURRENTLY like to date someone we work with. So if you’re alone for Valentine’s Day, you’re odds are looking pretty good that the person you could possibly end up marrying is in the break room chowing down on their turkey sandwich.

Here are five more stats from the survey . . .