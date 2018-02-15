By Rare Country:

Valentine’s Day is a day for lovers, and when it comes to lovers, there is no couple hotter than Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani. So as Feb. 14 approached, country music fans wondered just what Blake would have in store for his love, and whether they would end up sharing the day together.

And while we are unsure if they actually were able to spend time together, Blake certainly made sure that his lady felt loved on Valentine’s Day.

In a YouTube video put together from some of Gwen’s Snapchats from Feb. 14, fans can see that Blake got Gwen a gorgeous bouquet of flowers, along with a card that read “Have a great Valentine’s Day … I love you.”

“I just got the most incredible flowers,” Gwen said to the camera as she gushed over the bouquet. “Wow. I’ve never gotten flowers like that.”

On top of the video, Gwen had typed the words “Luckiest girl in the world. Blake Shelton, I love you for real.”

You did good, Blake!

And heck, Blake has done much to keep people smiling as of late. As recently reported by Rare Country, Blake made a hefty donation to his hometown in Oklahoma that will be used to significantly upgrade a local park.

“I’d like to sit here and take credit for the idea of a park, but we already had one in Tishomingo,” Blake joked to local TV station KTEN. “It’s hard to imagine it right now as I’m freezing to death here in Tishomingo, but we’re going to add water park things to Pennington Park. I just go, ‘Hey, I’m gonna go do these two [benefit] shows and raise all the money, and then you city people figure out how to do this.’”

“I think that’s extremely special and it shows to his character,” Tishomingo mayor Tom Lockey told the TV station.

Even the fans can’t get enough of Blake these days, especially his fans in his home state of Oklahoma.

Blake fan John Moody told KTEN of the park upgrade, “It’s really good for small towns, and it’s fun. It’s going to be a destination … It already is. So folks can come here and have good clean fun and clean music and enjoy this town.”

Of course, Blake will be spreading the love around as he heads out on the road for a slew of dates throughout 2018. On Feb. 15, Blake will open the “Country Music Freaks Tour” in Oklahoma alongside Trace Adkins, Brett Eldredge and Carly Pearce.

Recently, he was announced as a headliner for the Faster Horses Festival, which will take place from July 20-22 in Brooklyn, Michigan. Blake will join fellow headliners Brooks & Dunn, Florida Georgia Line and Brantley Gilbert during the three-day camping festival that will also include artists such as Cam, Billy Currington, Tyler Farr, Chris Janson, Walker Hayes, LOCASH, Dustin Lynch, Midland, Ashley McBryde, Parmalee, RaeLynn and Morgan Wallen.