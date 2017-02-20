Now Playing
Posted: February 20, 2017

Gwen Stefani Makes Surprise Cameo at Blake Shelton’s L.A. Gig

By AJ Maguire

Gwen Stefani just can’t stay away from boyfriend Blake Shelton’s concerts. On Friday, the No Doubt singer made a surprise guest appearance at her beau’s show at the Forum in L.A., joining him onstage for their duet “Go Ahead and Break My Heart.“ The good times continued backstage, where there was an adorable cake adorned with the slogan “A Cake for Blake,“ plus red Solo cups arranged in the shape of a “B“ and an inked stamp featuring Stefani and Shelton’s faces being passed around. Shelton also made a rare appearance on Instagram, posting a photo of himself greeting an elderly fan with the caption, “Hope I’m still showin’ up to country shows at 96!!“

Gwen Stefani Makes a Surprise Appearance at Blake Shelton’s Los Angeles Show, Parties Backstage: http://www.etonline.com/news/210847_gwen_stefani_makes_a_surprise_appearance_at_blake_shelton_los_angeles_show/


