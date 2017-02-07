Group Date Gone Wrong On “The Bachelor”

Maybe one of “the most dramatic episodes yet” on Monday night’s episode of The Bachelor. An awful group date resulted in Nick questioning the show’s entire process. Despite his three seasons of experience on the show, Nick considered quitting after a volleyball group date caused several women to cry and complain about the lack of one-on-one time with their man. Nick also decided to send three women home because of a lack of connection–including both two-on-one dates, Whitney and Danielle L. The third lady sent home was Jasmine, who had an awkward confrontation with Nick in which she threatened to choke him. It was unclear if she meant the threat in a violent or sexual way.