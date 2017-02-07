Now Playing
K92.3
Last Song Played
Orlando's Country
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
K92.3
Last Song Played
Orlando's Country

Posted: February 07, 2017

Group Date Gone Wrong On “The Bachelor”

Comments

Related

View Larger
Group Date Gone Wrong On “The Bachelor”
View Larger
Group Date Gone Wrong On “The Bachelor”

Maybe one of “the most dramatic episodes yet” on Monday night’s episode of The Bachelor. An awful group date resulted in Nick questioning the show’s entire process. Despite his three seasons of experience on the show, Nick considered quitting after a volleyball group date caused several women to cry and complain about the lack of one-on-one time with their man. Nick also decided to send three women home because of a lack of connection–including both two-on-one dates, Whitney and Danielle L. The third lady sent home was Jasmine, who had an awkward confrontation with Nick in which she threatened to choke him. It was unclear if she meant the threat in a violent or sexual way.


Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 

K92.3 Photos!

FOLLOW K92.3 ON:

INSTAGRAM: @K923ORLANDO
 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation