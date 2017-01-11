Graceland is Opening a New Entertainment Complex in March

Elvis Presely will make sure that even after he is gone, he makes his mark on this world. Billboard reports that a new entertainment complex is scheduled to open in Memphis in March, featuring restaurants and exhibits that honor the life of the King of Rock and Roll. The $140 million expansion will be located across the street from the Graceland mansion, which was turned into a museum shortly after Elvis’ death in 1977. Elvis’ ex-wife Priscilla Presley is scheduled to attend the complex’s unveiling event on March 2.