Now Playing
K92.3
Last Song Played
Orlando's Country
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
K92.3
Last Song Played
Orlando's Country

Posted: June 22, 2017

George Clooney Sells Tequila For LARGE Amount of Money

Comments

Related

View Larger
George Clooney Sells Tequila For LARGE Amount of Money
View Larger
George Clooney Sells Tequila For LARGE Amount of Money
View Larger
George Clooney Sells Tequila For LARGE Amount of Money
View Larger
George Clooney Sells Tequila For LARGE Amount of Money

By MelissaOnK923

K923 What's Hot

Well it looks like both of George Clooney’s newborn twins never have to work a day in their lives now that he sold Casamigos, the tequila company he owns with Cindy Crawford’s husband, Rande Gerber. He sold it to Diageo for…. get ready for this… $1 billion. George Clooney told CNBC via email “If you asked us four years ago if we had a billion dollar company, I don’t think we would have said yes, but we’re not going anywhere. We’ll still be very much a part of Casamigos. Starting with a shot tonight. Maybe two.” Clooney and Gerber are reportedly staying with the company once the purchase goes through so they will still have a say and a part of  what goes on with the company.


Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 

K92.3 Photos!

FOLLOW K92.3 ON:

 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation