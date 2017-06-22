George Clooney Sells Tequila For LARGE Amount of Money

Well it looks like both of George Clooney’s newborn twins never have to work a day in their lives now that he sold Casamigos, the tequila company he owns with Cindy Crawford’s husband, Rande Gerber. He sold it to Diageo for…. get ready for this… $1 billion. George Clooney told CNBC via email “If you asked us four years ago if we had a billion dollar company, I don’t think we would have said yes, but we’re not going anywhere. We’ll still be very much a part of Casamigos. Starting with a shot tonight. Maybe two.” Clooney and Gerber are reportedly staying with the company once the purchase goes through so they will still have a say and a part of what goes on with the company.