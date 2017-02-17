George Clooney’s Mom Reveals The Gender of His Twins

Its barley been a week since the big news broke that George and Amal Clooney are expecting twins, and the actor’s mother had the honor of revealing the gender of the two babies. “It will be one of each! Yes, a boy and a girl,” she gushed to Vogue magazine last weekend, in comments printed for the first time on Thursday. “That’s what I’ve been told How marvelous! My husband and I are extremely excited.” Amal is reportedly due in June.