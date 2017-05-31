George Clooney Hints Wife Will Be Giving Birth Very Soon

George Clooney recently joked that he was on a self-imposed travel ban until his wife Amal Clooney gave birth to their children. So we expect that she will go into labor very soon! The 56-year-old actor made the reveal in a video message he created for the Aurora Prize for Awakening Humanity, an event that was held in Yerevan, Armenia, over the weekend. “I’m sorry that I can’t be with you all tonight in Yerevan, but I can say in all sincerity that I am with you in spirit,” he says in the clip. “I really would have been there, but if I came there and my wife had twins while I was there, I could never come home.”