George Clooney Gave All His Closest Friends 1 Million Dollars

By MelissaOnK923

K923 What's Hot

We aren’t sure if this is him being a good friend, or if he is such a bad friend that he has to buy his friendships… LOL but in 2013, George Clooney gave 14 of his friends $1 million each, just to show how much he appreciates them. And he paid the taxes on it, too, so they each got the full million… so yes. You want to be his friend!

On the MSNBC show “Headliners”, George’s buddy Rande Gerber told an awesome story. In 2013, George invited Rande and 13 of their other friends to his place for dinner.

When they got there, there was a suitcase waiting for each of them. George proceeded to tell them how much they all meant to him, then asked them to open their suitcases. Inside each one was a million in cash. And George told them he paid all the taxes, too.

He told them, quote, “I know we’ve all been through some hard times, some of you are still going through it. You don’t have to worry about your kids, you don’t have to worry about, you know, school, you don’t have to worry about paying your mortgage.