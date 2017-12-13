George Clooney Gave All His Closest Friends 1 Million Dollars

We aren’t sure if this is him being a good friend, or if he is such a bad friend that he has to buy his friendships… LOL but
in 2013, George Clooney gave 14 of his friends $1 million each, just to show how much he appreciates them. And he paid the
taxes on it, too, so they each got the full million… so yes. You want to be his friend!
On the MSNBC show “Headliners”, George’s buddy Rande Gerber told an awesome story. In 2013, George invited Rande and 13 of
their other friends to his place for dinner.
When they got there, there was a suitcase waiting for each of them. George proceeded to tell them how much they all meant
to him, then asked them to open their suitcases. Inside each one was a million in cash. And George told them he paid all
the taxes, too.
He told them, quote, “I know we’ve all been through some hard times, some of you are still going through it. You don’t have
to worry about your kids, you don’t have to worry about, you know, school, you don’t have to worry about paying your mortgage.
for the show. 2013 was so long ago and we are JUST now hearing about this, which leads us to believe that George Clooney is
just a good guy. He really did appreciate his friends and he really did give them the money out of the kindness of his heart!
What do you think?
