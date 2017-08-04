Now Playing
Posted: August 04, 2017

10 Fun Facts About Beer on International Beer Day

10 Fun Facts About Beer on International Beer Day

By MelissaOnK923

K923 What's Hot

Today is International Beer Day, a celebration of beer that takes place annually on the first Friday of August in bars and backyards all over the world. In honor of the occasion, here are 10 facts about the popular beverage:

  1. Cenosillicaphobia is the fear of an empty beer glass.
  2. At any given time, 0.7 percent of the world is drunk. So 50 million people are drunk right now.
  3. The world’s longest hangover lasted 4 weeks after a Scotsman consumed 60 pints of beer.
  4. The strongest beer in the world has a 67.5 percent alcohol content.
  5. Slugs like beer.
  6. Beer was not considered an alcoholic beverage in Russia until 2013.
  7. At the Wife Carrying World Championships in Finland, first prize is the wife’s weight in beer.
  8. In Argentina, political parties have their own brands of beer.
  9. More Guinness beer is drunk in Nigeria than Ireland.
  10. 162,719 pints of Guinness beer are wasted each year due to mustaches.

Cheers to that…

