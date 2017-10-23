Now Playing
Posted: October 23, 2017

Fuller House Star John Stamos Announces Engagement

By MelissaOnK923

K923 What's Hot

John Stamos took to Instagram on Sunday night to announce some huge and exciting news! He and his girlfriend Caitlyn McHugh are engaged! The 54-year-old  Fuller House star and 31-year-old actress have been dating for nearly two news. Stamos confirmed the news by sharing a cute illustration of a couple embracing in front of Cinderella’s castle at Disneyland and captioning it, “I asked… She said yes! … And we lived happily ever after.” Stamos was previously married to model-actress Rebecca Romijn for seven years. They divorced in 2005.

Instagram Photo


