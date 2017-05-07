Is “Friends” Coming Back In 2018? Here’s Your Answer.

Since Friday, there have been rumors surfacing on social media that the ’90s TV sitcom Friends will be coming together to do one more season of the successful show. This is not the first time these rumors have been started and it probably won’t be the last. This one started when a Facebook post was made from an account that portrayed David Schwimmer who played Ross Geller in Friends.The post was a photo of a “Friends” iconic door decoration and the words “FALL 2018” in the Friends Font. Then the photo was captioned with “It has just been made official. All 6 cast members have signed on. We’re back for one more season!!” (shown below)

The post went viral very quickly with over 250k shares. But quite a few people are skeptical as this isn’t this first time this has gone viral. So Snopes.com did some research and posted this for all of the skeptics:

“For starters, the post was made by someone using the names of ‘David Schwimer’ and ‘Ross Gheler,’ both of which are misspellings of the real name of the Friends actor (David Schwimmer) and the character he played (Ross Geller). Moreover, the Facebook account from which the post was made seems to have been created that same day and has put out no other material. More important, no announcement has been made by, nor has even a hint slipped from, any cast member (other than the apparently faux David Schwimmer account), or NBC, or Bright/Kauffman/Crane Productions or Warner Bros. Television (who produced the original series) about a potential Friends reunion. In fact, time and time again, whenever similar rumors resurface, both the show’s creators and its cast have disclaimed that such an event will ever come about.“

Also if you remember only a few months ago, Lisa Kudrow, who played Phoebe on Friends, openly said that a Friends Reunion was never going to happen.