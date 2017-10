Freeform’s 13 Days of Halloween Schedule Is Here:

By MelissaOnK923

K923 What's Hot

We are only one day behind on this but there are SO MANY movies to watch!!! AHHH! A lot of these days leading up to Halloween have movies starting as early as 7am on Freeform, some start at noon but every day between now and Halloween seems to have 5 or move movies lined up to get you in the holiday spirit!

Check out the full 2017 13 Nights of Halloween schedule, that began last night on Freeform: