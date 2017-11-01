Now Playing
Posted: November 01, 2017

Forbes List Of The 13 Top-Earning Dead Celebrities of 2017

By MelissaOnK923

K923 What's Hot

The non-stop list-makers at Forbes.com have put out yet ANOTHER list of the top-earning celebrities, but these are stars who you wouldn’t want to trade places with . . . because they’re all DEAD.

They do this annual list of ‘The 13 Top-Earning Dead Celebrities’ to celebrate Halloween . . . and once again this year, MICHAEL JACKSON is #1.  He’s topped the list in seven of the nine years since his death in 2009.

Here’s this year’s Top 13 . . . along with their estimated earnings over the past 12 months:

  1. Michael Jackson, $75 million.  Dead since 2009.

 

  1. Arnold Palmer, $40 million.  Dead since September of last year.

 

  1. “Peanuts” creator Charles Schulz, $38 million.  Dead since 2000.

 

  1. Elvis Presley, $35 million.  Dead since 1977 . . . or so some people would have you believe!  (???)

 

  1. Bob Marley, $23 million.  Dead since 1981.

 

  1. Tom Petty, $20 million.  Dead since . . . four weeks ago.  Obviously, he made almost all of this money while he was still alive.  And apparently, that’s cool.

 

  1. Prince, $18 million.  Dead since April of last year.

 

  1. Theodor “Dr. Seuss” Geisel, $16 million.  Dead since 1991.

 

  1. John Lennon, $12 million.  Dead since 1980.

 

  1. Albert Einstein, $10 million.  Dead since 1955.

 

  1. David Bowie, $9.5 million.  Dead since January of last year.

 

  1. Elizabeth Taylor, $8 million.  Dead since 2011.

 

  1. Bettie Page, $7.5 million.  Dead since 2008.

