Forbes List Of The 13 Top-Earning Dead Celebrities of 2017

The non-stop list-makers at Forbes.com have put out yet ANOTHER list of the top-earning celebrities, but these are stars who you wouldn’t want to trade places with . . . because they’re all DEAD.

They do this annual list of ‘The 13 Top-Earning Dead Celebrities’ to celebrate Halloween . . . and once again this year, MICHAEL JACKSON is #1. He’s topped the list in seven of the nine years since his death in 2009.

Here’s this year’s Top 13 . . . along with their estimated earnings over the past 12 months:

Michael Jackson, $75 million. Dead since 2009.

Arnold Palmer, $40 million. Dead since September of last year.

“Peanuts” creator Charles Schulz, $38 million. Dead since 2000.

Elvis Presley, $35 million. Dead since 1977 . . . or so some people would have you believe! (???)

Bob Marley, $23 million. Dead since 1981.

Tom Petty, $20 million. Dead since . . . four weeks ago. Obviously, he made almost all of this money while he was still alive. And apparently, that’s cool.

Prince, $18 million. Dead since April of last year.

Theodor “Dr. Seuss” Geisel, $16 million. Dead since 1991.

John Lennon, $12 million. Dead since 1980.

Albert Einstein, $10 million. Dead since 1955.

David Bowie, $9.5 million. Dead since January of last year.

Elizabeth Taylor, $8 million. Dead since 2011.