Posted: November 08, 2017

Forbes List Of Highest Paid TV Hosts & What They Make

Forbes List Of Highest Paid TV Hosts & What They Make

By MelissaOnK923

K923 What's Hot

Dr. Phil is #1 on the annual “Forbes” list of the highest paid TV hosts.  He made $79 million over the past 12 months.  Ellen DeGeneres is second with $77 million, followed by Ryan Seacrest with $58 million

  1. Dr. Phil McGraw, $79 million
  2. Ellen DeGeneres, $77 million
  3. Ryan Seacrest, $58 million
  4. Judge Judy Sheindlin, $47 million
  5. Simon Cowell, $43.5 million
  6. Steve Harvey, $42.5 million
  7. Bill O’Reilly, $37 million
  8. Sean Hannity, $36 million
  9. Michael Strahan, $21.5 million
  10. Heidi Klum, $21 million

