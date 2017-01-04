“Forbes” released its annual “30 Under 30” list of young people who are “reinventing the world.” This list is full of inventors and scientists, but among those poeople you’ll also find celebrities.

Here are some of the celebrities who made this year’s list, along with their age:

Netflix and Vine star Cameron Dallas, 22

Hilary Duff, 29

The young Han Solo Alden Ehrenreich, 27

Justice Smith from the Netflix series “The Get Down”, 21

Lakeith Stanfield from the FX show “Atlanta”, 25

Ashton Sanders from the movie “Moonlight”, 21

Melissa Villaseñor from “Saturday Night Live”, 29

Evan Rachel Wood, 29

Samira Wiley from “Orange Is the New Black”, 29

New York Giants receiver Odell Beckham Jr., 24

Boston Red Sox outfielder Mookie Betts, 24

Cleveland Cavaliers point guard Kyrie Irving, 24

Olympic gymnast Simone Biles, 19

Singer Alessia Cara, 20

Desiigner, 19

Jeremih, 29

Troye Sivan, 21

Drew Taggart from The Chainsmokers, 27

Tyler Joseph from Twenty One Pilots, 28

Elle Fanning, 18