Now Playing
K92.3
Last Song Played
Orlando's Country
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
K92.3
Last Song Played
Orlando's Country

Posted: January 04, 2017

“Forbes” Annual 30 Under 30 List- Celebrities Who Are Reinventing The World

Comments

Related

View Larger
“Forbes” Annual 30 Under 30 List- Celebrities Who Are Reinventing The World
View Larger
“Forbes” Annual 30 Under 30 List- Celebrities Who Are Reinventing The World

“Forbes” released its annual “30 Under 30” list of young people who are “reinventing the world.” This list is full of inventors and scientists, but among those poeople you’ll also find celebrities.

Here are some of the celebrities who made this year’s list, along with their age:

Netflix and Vine star Cameron Dallas, 22

Hilary Duff, 29

The young Han Solo Alden Ehrenreich, 27

Justice Smith from the Netflix series “The Get Down”, 21

Lakeith Stanfield from the FX show “Atlanta”, 25

Ashton Sanders from the movie “Moonlight”, 21

Melissa Villaseñor from “Saturday Night Live”, 29

Evan Rachel Wood, 29

Samira Wiley from “Orange Is the New Black”, 29

New York Giants receiver Odell Beckham Jr., 24

Boston Red Sox outfielder Mookie Betts, 24

Cleveland Cavaliers point guard Kyrie Irving, 24

Olympic gymnast Simone Biles, 19

Singer Alessia Cara, 20

Desiigner, 19

Jeremih, 29

Troye Sivan, 21

Drew Taggart from The Chainsmokers, 27

Tyler Joseph from Twenty One Pilots, 28

Elle Fanning, 18


Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 

K92.3 Photos!

FOLLOW K92.3 ON:

INSTAGRAM: @K923ORLANDO
 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation