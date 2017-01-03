Now Playing
Posted: January 03, 2017

Florida Medical Marijuana Goes Into Effect Today

Florida Medical Marijuana Goes Into Effect Today
Florida Medical Marijuana Goes Into Effect Today

In the recent election, Floridians voted the Medical Marijuana bill into effect and today is the day that it takes effect. Though it turns out that it isn’t as easy as one might think to be able to acquire a prescription for medical marijuana… Here are the criteria you have to meet in order to be prescribed it:

1. You can only apply for medical marijuana if you suffer from certain conditions and diseases, including; cancer, seizures, muscle spasms, glaucoma, HIV/AIDS, ALS, Crohn’s disease, PTSD and any terminal illness.  
2. Only certain doctors who’ve gone through training can approve the drug for you. An entire list is on the Florida Department of Health’s website with all of their information. Once again, your primary care physician cannot approve it if they do not have a specific license. Also, the doctor can only order it if they’ve treated you for at least 90 days.
3. You have to first look into all other treatments for your condition before applying for medical pot and get a second opinion from another physician

Once all of those criteria have been checked off then a licensed doctor will add you to the state’s registry and you must directly go to a licensed dispensary to pick up your prescription.


